Because the cost to clean the water for a splash park in Mackay Kids’ Park was higher than City Council members expected, they voted to abandon the project.
Mayor Wayne Olsen informed the council and project organizer Sarah Erickson at a Sept. 14 meeting that he learned that Idaho law dictates any water that comes in contact with a human body is considered sewage. In order for the splash park to operate, Olsen said its water would need to be chlorinated and tested regularly. That would require a holding tank and chlorination station at the splash park, or the water would have to be sent to the sewer treatment center.
According to the mayor and Councilman Greg Blackwell, those processes would push the cost beyond the projected estimate of $42,000. Councilmen Blackwell and Dean Wall voted against proceeding with the splash park at an earlier meeting because of money concerns.
Erickson tried to explain how much water would be put through the splash park and said part of the plan was to use a cost-effective, domestic single-pass system that wouldn’t require chlorination. The park would have been open 92 days a year. Running 94 gallons a minute for seven hours a day, it would’ve used about 40,000 gallons of water a day, she said. The single-pass system would have collected the water for reuse as irrigation, which Erickson said would save the city money.
The problem is state code, Olsen said. Olsen spoke with Rexburg Public Works Director Keith Davidson about the issue. In order for the water to be considered safe in Mackay once it touches someone, Olsen said the city would have to pay to have the water chlorinated and also to have someone test the water daily. It doesn’t matter if the water would be reclaimed for irrigation, Olsen said, it would still need to go through the sewer system.