Mackay City Council members expect to know how much water is used in the community and how population growth will affect usage once they have a complete water facilities study.
Council members agreed to hire an engineer to conduct a study.
“You have to be looking 25, 30 years down the road” when it comes to a city’s water needs, Kristine Staten with The Development Company in Rexburg told council members and the mayor. Specializing in community development, Staten was at the April council meeting to explain the benefits of a study.
It’s better to be proactive when it comes to new growth, Staten said. If recent trends prove anything, Mackay will likely grow.
Staten told city officials an engineer will also look for deficiencies in the water system and make recommendations to pay for repairs.
When it comes to water facility grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Staten said there’s ways council members can make Mackay look good on applications. USDA personnel look at income and monthly water rates when reviewing grant applications, Staten said. When it comes to water rates, she said they like $45-$50 a month. In Mackay, the monthly fee is $19.95 for the first 20,000 gallons of water used at a residential water connection.
From May to October, when water usage is metered in Mackay, residents pay an additional fee for usage above the base amount of 20,000 gallons. From November to April, a base rate of $36.75 for sewer and water service is applied, even if a property has been winterized.
Mackay has a long way to go, Staten said, which is why Mayor Wayne Olsen said it is a good thing the city has slowly been raising water rates by about 5 percent every year.
Staten said incremental increases will be the best long-term plan.
Mackay residents may be upset about future increases in water rates, but Staten said, compared to other Idaho towns, their rates are relatively cheap. The increases will help address problems in the town’s water system, which Staten said will be for the long-term benefit of Mackay.
Council members approved a change to water rates after the discussion. Declaring that current Mackay water meters are unreliable and will not be used to determine water usage from May to October this year, council members approved a $15 monthly surcharge. The $15 per customer will go into an account dedicated to buying new water meters, Olsen said.
Staten participated in the meeting via conference call. Olsen and Mackay council members met in person, but because of the coronavirus, they allow people to call in to meetings remotely.