Jeff Wells, a member of the Mackay Airport Board will have easy access to his new hangar, once it's built, after City Council members signed off on their first hangar lease contract last week.
According to Mayor Wayne Olsen, Wells wants to build a 50-by-50-foot hangar on a plot 200 feet from the U.S. Highway 93 right of way at the southeastern end of the airport and 100 feet from the right of way at the airport access road's turn. Well's current property will then be adjacent to his hangar plot. Olsen said Wells is "chomping at the bit" to do the project.
Olsen said Wells asked for some changes to the lease agreement language that the City Council approved earlier this summer. The contract terms call for rent to be paid monthly, but Wells and city officials agreed to quarterly payments.
Wells told Olsen he won't immediately begin construction. According to the mayor, the fact Wells is waiting to build is a slight cause for concern. In discussions council members had with Olsen before establishing the terms of hangar lease agreements, the mayor said he doesn't want to see people agree to 10-year contracts without being fully committed to construction.
However, Olsen said that doesn't seem to be the case in this instance. Wells assured Olsen he will erect his hangar. It will comply with lease terms and be a brown, metal, 2,500-square-foot building, no more than 35 feet tall.