Mackay City Council members will further discuss possibly limiting the number of vacation rentals that can operate in the city and implementing operational requirements on the businesses after talking about the issue at their September council meeting.
There are five vacation rentals in Mackay, Mayor Wayne Olsen said. Olsen said council members need to consider who is allowed to own a vacation rental and how they will operate going forward.
One issue is whether people outside of Mackay will be allowed to operate such businesses in the city, Olsen said. Two of the five existing businesses belong to out-of-towners, he said, which means the revenue they make off their rentals isn’t spent in Mackay. Also, Olsen said it would have better if people bought and lived in the homes that now are vacation rentals. Instead of encouraging people to buy in Mackay, “we’re losing out on valuable revenue,” Olsen said.
Olsen voiced concern about the number of people allowed to stay in vacation rentals. Because the city doesn’t have any occupancy restrictions on the businesses, Olsen is concerned groups as large as 20 people are vacationing in a single property. When people go on vacation “they tend to bring the whole tribe,” Olsen said, which can pose fire and safety hazards.
Mackay resident Bob Bagley said the autos driven in by such large groups can be a nuisance. At the council meeting, Bagley said he is concerned that streets become difficult to navigate when visitors staying in vacation homes fill them with cars, pickups, trailers and all-terrain vehicles.
A possible solution, Olsen said, it to require owners of the vacation rentals to register with the city and get licenses to operate. Olsen and city staffers are working to get an accurate registry of all Mackay businesses, so that the city can adequately regulate them and not lose out on potential sales tax revenue. The requirement to register would be applied to all businesses within Mackay, Olsen said.
The possibility of having to register and meet city government standards drew questions from Diane Hatmaker, who operates a two-bed vacation rental in Mackay. Because she doesn’t allow large groups to stay in her property, Hatmaker wanted to know if she would be held to the same standard as people who rent to large groups.
According to Olsen, four people staying in a house for a few nights is not a safety concern. However, because people have been taking advantage of no regulations, council members expect to contemplate some kind of guest limit at their October meeting.