Depending on what Mackay City Council members decide, Public Works Supervisor Chardon Hartley could be empowered to approve permits for fences, sheds and other small-scale projects.
Bigger projects like houses would still have to be approved by the council, Councilman Dean Wall said. Wall introduced the idea of letting Hartley make some decisions to streamline the permitting process in Mackay. According to Wall, it is unnecessary to make people wait for action on permit requests until a City Council meeting. It’s also an inconvenience for the council, Wall said. The time and energy council members spend going over gravel and fence permit applications could be better spent, he said.
Mayor Wayne Olsen disagreed. He wants council members to analyze all building permit applications. Olsen said it’s important the council be involved in all decisions when it comes to permitting any changes to Mackay. As a compromise, Olsen said he could show building permits to Hartley and get his input at Tuesday staff meetings before council members meet. Olsen said he would bring that input to council members for their consideration.
Wall said he and the rest of the council have no problem reviewing building permits after Hartley’s had a look. However, he still thinks Hartley should be empowered to approve such things as laying gravel and building sheds. Hartley was hired based on his expertise, Wall said, and the city should trust him enough to give him some decision-making powers.