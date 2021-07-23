The volleyball section of Kids' Park in Mackay could be turned into a splash park, depending on what City Council members decide at their Aug. 10 meeting.
Mackay resident Sarah Erickson is spearheading the splash park effort. According to Mayor Wayne Olsen, building a water-based play area in Mackay has been on the city's to-do list for about seven years.
"It's to give the children of Mackay another safe place to play and something fun to do with their time," Olsen said.
Erickson is working to secure funding for the project. Planning to use a combination of grants, private contributions and crowd-source funds, Erickson said it will cost roughly $40,000.
The project could get a financial boost because Mackay is in an economically disadvantaged area and the splash park will be handicap accessible, both of which Erickson said look good on grant applications. Erickson plans to work with Mackay business owners to see if they will contribute their time and labor to building the pad.
Olsen said the construction plan is to install the plumbing, pour concrete and cover it with a rubberized surface. Toys and other installations that spray water into the air and on visitors will be part of the project, Olsen said. Although it will be expensive to put in the concrete and plumbing, Olsen said the splash park will still be cheaper than a recreational pool, especially in terms of maintenance.
Looking to include some Mackay flavor in the splash park, Erickson is trying to partner with local groups to add artistic features. She wants the potential water park's safety wall painted with a mural by Mackay artists and some of the water features and toys to be built by high school welding students.
Also, the splash park will use a graywater system to pump some of the water spent on fun in the sun back into irrigating Mackay, Erickson said.
Erickson said her hope is that ground will be broken in May 2022. Every year Mackay residents enjoy an Independence Day celebration at Kids' Park, and Erickson said while it might be difficult to pull off, it would be great if the splash park was operational in time for next year's holiday.