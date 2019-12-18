Holiday fun was afoot in Mackay last Saturday as people traversed the town to answer clues for a scavenger hunt based out of the Mackay Main Theater.
Shelley Mangum, who manned the theater’s snack counter and guided travelers on the hunt, said the event had two purposes. The first was to get people out and active in the town and promote a fun holiday season.
The other was to encourage locals to spend money at local businesses, like the theater.
“We’re working toward building our community,” said Mangum as she moved up and down the counter, helping hungry customers.
The hunt included 16 locations. Each location had a holiday-themed question participants needed to answer. To enter the contest people came into the theater and answered the first question — What is Scrooge’s first name?
Once they called out Ebeneezer, kids and adults could check it off their list. The real challenge, according to Mangum, came with the list. Participants were given a series of pictures as clues for where the holiday questions were.
Some clues were simple, such as a picture of a mailbox leading scavengers to the post office. Others, like an image of a pizza, left some scratching their heads for a few minutes until they realized the only place to get a pizza in Mackay is at Sammy’s Mini-Mart.
Sherry Barnhard, a clerk at Sammy’s, handled the holiday hunters. The question she posed was “What is Rudolph’s girlfriend’s name?”
She said it took a few people a long time and a couple discreet hints before proclaiming Clarice. Barnhard said she enjoyed the task and was happy to promote local businesses. She said holiday events like the scavenger hunt have been a part of life in Mackay for 20 years and that she loves keeping the tradition alive.
“Stuff like this gets the community active,” she said. “People are good about coming out.”
Once all 16 locations were discovered and their questions answered, participants took a ticket that came with their list to the Wagon Wheel Motel to be entered for a prize.
The first-place adult winner received, according to Mangum, a “really cool knife tool” courtesy of Mackay Lumber, and the child winner earned a kid-sized fishing pool donated by the Liar’s Den Bait and Tackle Shop. Second-place winners received two free burgers from Amy Lou’s and third place got a large Sammy’s pizza.
“This really gets people together,” said Barnhard. “You even get people who moved out of Mackay coming back for it.”