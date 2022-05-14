black and gold grad

Mackay High School's 19 graduates receive their diplomas at commencement on Monday, May 19.

Graduation begins at 7 p.m. in the gym.

Valedictorian Trinity Seefried and Salutatorian Kaytlyn Winters address their classmates during the celebration.

Teacher Kerry Simmons, who has been the class of 2022's adviser since they were in junior high, is the guest speaker.

