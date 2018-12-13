The South Custer County Historical Society received a $5,000 grant for its ongoing project to renovate the old Clock Cigar Store on Mackay’s Main Street. The money is pegged to help pay for a new roof on the structure.
Earlier this year the project began with efforts to save the historic structure from demolition. Plans call for restoring the building to its 1940s condition and then creating a history exhibit inside the building.
Historical society members expressed their gratitude to the Idaho Heritage Trust Foundation for the grant. The trust funds historic preservation projects throughout Idaho with more than half of its awards earmarked for small, rural communities like Mackay, according to Earle A. Lockie of the historical society.
“The trust has been a great friend to the Mackay community over the years,” Lockie said. “They have awarded a number of grants toward Mackay’s Mine Hill tour and restoration of sites on the hill and even a grant to rebrick Mackay’s barbecue oven in the tourist park.”
People who want to learn more about the local historical society or the Clock Cigar Store project should call Mick at 208-589-3109 or Lockie at 208-201-1456.