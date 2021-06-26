Along with 17 Western-inspired homes, Kelvin Krosch with K Squared Construction plans to build a new playground in Mackay and connect two dead-end streets to U.S. Highway 93 as he develops the Mountain High Estates subdivision.
Krosch and his partner Ryan Donahue received approval for the development from Mackay City Council members June 8. It should take four to five years to complete, Krosch said. In the first 18 months, Krosch said the plan is to submit building permits to planning and zoning officials for the homes, build two houses, lay asphalt for roads and get the utilities in across the subdivision.
According to Mackay Mayor Wayne Olsen, the two dead-end streets that will be extended are Greene and Larter ways. One will connect to the highway, he said, and the other will loop into the connecting street, forming a U-shaped curve.
Once they have the building permits, Krosch said his workers will use materials that have been on site for about four months. Trying to fill a need he saw in Mackay’s housing market, Krosch said he and Donahue are trying to appeal to people who don’t desire homes with modern designs.
For those that do, Krosch started building homes for that clientele earlier last year. The 21-house Copper Creek project is making progress, Krosch said, and he expects it to attract people to Mackay.
Growing his hometown is a big part of his recent projects, Krosch said. Trying to meet the needs of everyone who wants to live in Mackay, whether it be in a rustic or modern home, Krosch said he and his workers are keeping to their “if you build it, they will come” attitude.