If people in Mackay want to connect their homes to city water and sewer lines, they will pay connection fees of $1,900 for water and $400 for sewer, after City Council members approved new fees Feb. 9.
An $835 fee will now be assessed for a water meter and vault. And the pavement cut and replacement fees for both water and sewer lines is now $75.
Mayor Wayne Olsen told the Messenger the city has always charged connection fees, but a previous resolution didn’t specify connect fees. Therefore some people misunderstood what fees a property owner was responsible for, he said.
“We needed some clarification,” Olsen said.
Other costs for water and sewer still apply, Olsen said. The monthly fee of $19.95 for the first 20,000 gallons of water used at a single residential water connection remains, as does the $16.80 per month for service for a single residential sewer connection.
From May to October, when water usage is metered in Mackay, customers will pay an additional fee for water used above the base amount of 20,000 gallons. From November to April, billing moves to a base rate of $36.75 for sewer and water service even if water has been turned off and the property winterized.
People must pay $35 to have water turned on and off, Olsen said.