Santa, a movie, a scavenger hunt, a parade and a tree lighting are among the activities planned at Mackay's winterfest, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3.

The day begins with breakfast with Santa from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Joe Nowacki Community Center. After breakfast, kids can decorate cookies and make crafts from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.


