The American Legion Post in Mackay has scheduled a ceremony to formally rename the Legion Hall the Joe Nowacki Memorial Hall and Community Center.
The ceremony is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at the hall.
At the same time, a wall of names inside the building will be unveiled. The wall is a list of the names of all Mackay-associated veterans from the Civil War to the present.
The ceremony marks the 100th anniversary of the death of Pvt. Joe Nowacki, for whom the Mackay post is named. Pvt. Nowacki was killed in action in northern France in one of the final decisive battles of World War I. He is buried in the St. Mihiel American Cemetery in Thiaucourt, France.
Pvt. Nowacki’s death came less than a month before the German surrender and the end of World War I. Nov. 11 this year marks the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I.
The renaming of Mackay’s Legion Hall is meant to emphasize the role of the building as a de facto community center for Mackay. It does not change the function of the building, but only underlines its importance for community activities. The building is available for events ranging from funeral meals, community dinners and family reunions to election debates and civic activities.
The wall of names has been a six-month project of the Legion to find and record the names of all Mackay veterans, along with their branch and years of service. About 650 names are on the list. Soldiers or Marines who died in service are in marked red while POW names are marked in blue.
“The wall reflects a philosophy that, in the end, it is real individuals that matter, not just people as statistics, the way we’re so often treated now,” said post Commander Campbell Gardett. He said the wall makes clear that the Mackay community has always been a source of the “citizen soldier” who answers the call when needed. “Service and freedom go hand in hand, both in military service and in every other kind of community service,” he said.