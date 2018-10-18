If a cold wind hadn’t been blowing, you likely could have heard a pin drop outside the Mackay American Legion hall the evening of Oct. 13.
You could hear an old, tattered American flag flapping in the wind as Legionnaires and Boy Scouts lowered and retired it in a ceremonial burning.
The somber flag retirement ceremony highlighted events as Legionnaires from Mackay and Challis rededicated the hall to memorialize World War I veteran Joe Nowacki and rebrand it as a community center. It’s always been open to the public, but perhaps the new name, Joe Nowacki Memorial Hall and Community Center, makes people more likely to use the hall for other functions, Legion leaders say.
Over cookies, coffee and hot cider inside the center, many people commented that they’d never seen a flag retirement ceremony before and were impressed. Visitors also looked for the names of family members on the new wall of names inside the hall. The dedication of the wall marks the start, but not the end, of a project of Mackay Legion Post No. 16 to add names of all Mackay veterans to the wall. After six months, about 650 names are on the white wall, with the names of U.S. Army soldiers and Marines who have died in service written in red and those of POWs in blue.
Joseph D. Nowacki was a private hit by an exploding shell in northern France. He was paralyzed and died after trying to carry a fellow soldier to a field hospital less than a month before the Armistice was signed ending World War I, Post Commander Campbell Gardett said.