A Mackay man was placed on probation by Judge Stevan Thompson last month when the judge went along with an Idaho Department of Correction recommendation.
Kevin Charles Fullmer did well on a rider during the past year, Judge Thompson noted, although he got off to a rough start. Fullmer said the program at an Idaho prison, which included substance and alcohol abuse treatment, was a positive experience for him.
Fullmer was initially charged with two felony counts of burglary and one of grand theft for stealing items at three Mackay locations on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 2017.
The judge placed Fullmer on five years of supervised probation. A suspended four- to eight-year prison sentence is hanging over his head if he performs poorly on probation. Thompson added discretionary jail time of 180 days. While on probation, Fullmer must continue anger management classes and substance and alcohol abuse counseling.
Fullmer’s thefts included a side-by-side ATV stolen from John Francis in Mackay; gold and silver coins, jewelry and cash stolen from his grandparents, Brent and Joy Babcock; and a bottle of whiskey, cash and other alcohol stolen from Amy Lou’s Steakhouse. The state dismissed the grand theft charge related to the ATV in exchange for Fullmer pleading guilty to the two burglary charges.
Prosecutor Justin Oleson noted Fullmer still owes more than $10,000 in restitution and fines and recommended a payment plan be set up. Thompson ordered Fullmer to start paying $100 a month in December. That amount will have to increase if he is to pay off the full amount within his five-year probation period. According to court records, as of early October Fullmer still owed $11,626 in restitution for the stolen items.
“Good luck,” Thompson told Fuller. “I hope not to see you again until you’re discharged from probation.”
“Likewise, sir,” Fullmer replied.
Fullmer has a case pending in Bingham County. Hopefully that is resolved as soon as possible so he can start on probation, Thompson said.