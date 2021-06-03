Mick Hoover considers himself “a Ford guy.” So, it’s likely at least one of his Fords will be on the grass at the Y-intersection for Saturday’s car show in Challis.
Hoover intends to drive one of his babies from his home in Mackay to the show, but probably won’t pick the lucky auto until the last minute. He’s having trouble deciding if he should bring one that’s been to the Challis Classy Chassis Show ‘n Shine before or maybe bring his latest project — a 1978 Ford F150XLT pickup. It’s restoration was just finished and the silver machine hasn’t yet made its car show debut.
At least he won’t have to pick which cars he shows in the upcoming Mackay car show. He can easily drive one to Tank Park, walk home, get another, drive it back, and do that as many times as he likes. That show is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 21.
Hoover is pretty attached to his collector cars, for lots of reasons.
His latest project is the ‘78 Ford pickup. He’s owned it since 1979, buying it through Ford’s lease program. Ford leased autos to employees for a year and then sold those autos. It was his first vehicle, purchased when he graduated from college. It had 17,000 miles then and has now logged 250,000 miles. It was his daily driver for many years.
“This has been all over the United States,” Hoover said, pulling out his log books that show where he bought gas when traveling and milestone mileage entries. “This is my baby.”
He’s had it repainted twice, in 1997 or so and just recently. It is an extremely shiny shade of silver, his way of paying the baby back now he’s retired.
This is the “first summer I’ve had it out and about,” Hoover said.
Not only is the pickup painted silver, the original Ford topper on it is bright silver with mirrored windows. The running boards are silver, the chrome trim shines. He designed and built a mirrored bug shield to match the hood grooves. The tiny bits of black trim highlights and its black tires are pretty much the only non-shiny parts. Hoover swapped out the front turn signal lights to white from amber to keep it silvery. The engine is original — never rebuilt.
“Maybe I’ll bring this to Challis,” he said as he jumped inside to drive it back into the garage after about two raindrops fell on a windy late-May afternoon.
Hoover is happy to talk about his cool cars.
The teal 1962 Ford Falcon was his daily driver for years, getting him to work at the Mackay Fish Hatchery and getting him around town.
“You can’t get too much plain janer than this car,” Hoover said of the 2-door small sedan with a 170 6-cylinder engine.
When he found the car parked in a field in Leslie it didn’t run. He and the rancher who owned it worked on it enough to get it to run. He bought it in 2008 with 80,000 miles on it and logged another 41,000 miles himself.
When he found it nearly all the paint was gone from the upper surfaces — the hood, top and trunk. And, “it looked like a herd of cats lived in it. But even though it was next to a grain silo, there wasn’t a single mouse dropping. It was real ugly, yet it was solid. There was no rust,” Hoover said.
Planning to drive it to and from work, he wasn’t going to spend too much on it. So he bought every can of teal paint on the shelves at Diers Home Improvement Center in Arco and headed home to spruce up the car. Little did he realize how much paint was needed just to fill in the gaps. When he tried to buy more paint, he found out the manufacturer was no longer making that shade of teal — having changed the paint color, but not the product code. So while paint with the same number was available, it didn’t match. After multiple calls to the manufacturer, he realized he’d probably never find more paint.
“They told me it was the first time ever that a paint color was changed but not the product code,” Hoover said.
After driving it every day until he retired in 2019, he decided he owed the “super reliable” car some special treatment and had it painted by a professional and spruced up the interior to give it a retro look. It’s not original, but he likes the interior finish.
The Falcon boasts its original license plate as does his Mercury Monterey. And a couple of his cars sport a license plate frame from Stark Hickey, a Michigan dealership that sold Ford hot rods. The frames are “a throwback to home,” Hoover said.
Hoover’s feelings about his 1962 convertible Mercury Monterey are special.
“My dad had the exact same car,” he said. “This was his fun car.”
His dad worked for the Ford Motor Co. for 44 years. One day his dad came home with a new blue car. His mom didn’t even know about the purchase. The family only kept the 2-door car three or four years before his dad bought a more practical family car.
Only 1,315 of the Montereys were built. Hoover’s car had been purchased in California and had just one owner. It ended up in Vail, Oregon, after the couple who owned it died and it was given to a nephew who lived in Oregon. The nephew stored in it a garage for about 20 years, rarely driving it. Hoover found it “in great shape” and bought it in 2013 with just 80,000 miles on the odometer.
“I fell in love with the car,” he said.
When Hoover bought the Monterey, his father was no longer living, but his mom lived in Mackay. “I pulled up at my mom’s house in this car and surprised her.” Sort of like his dad had surprised her decades earlier.
He learned the Monterey’s owner raced hydroplanes in California and has tracked down a photo of the man racing. Hoover also secured the original title for the car and learned that by 1974 the car had just 57,000 miles on it.
He’s replaced with “new old stock” the distinctive rear tail, taillights and chrome and had the bumpers rechromed so they are super shiny. The taillights are so unusual that Hoover had to build gaskets to fit the ones he replaced. Hoover also had the transmission fixed and cleaned the engine up. The engine had been rebuilt “well,” he said and didn’t need more work.
He’s put 4,000 miles on the Monterey in eight years. “It flies down the road,” with its 390 4-barrel engine. “Mercury loved big engines,” he said.
“I love this car,” Hoover said of the Monterey. “I gave my dad a hard time for not keeping his, it just seems right to own this now.”
The lower part of the Monterey is a Galaxie, but the interior and trim are strictly Mercury, Hoover said. That’s how the car was built.
Maybe because part of the Monterey is a Galaxie is why Hoover also owns a Galaxie. The 1964 Ford Galaxie 500 that’s parked next to the Mercury in his garage is also pretty special to Hoover.
“In high school I watched a guy a couple years older than me work on his car that was like this,” Hoover said. “I always liked this body style.” Ford used the sheet metal on the ‘64 Galaxie 500 for just one year. It doesn’t look like a ‘63 or a ‘65. The ‘64 is unique. He readily admits his isn’t the “fancy” XL model. It’s not rare, Hoover says, but he likes it.
He has the original window sales sticker for the 2-door hardtop that’s loaded with a 352 4-barrel engine — the same engine used in Thunderbirds. Hoover bought the car in 1991 when it had 66,000 miles on it.
“I drove it year-round to work until they started putting salt on the highway,” he said. He nearly doubled its mileage to 125,000 today.
Today the car is a beautiful shade of light blue, after Hoover had it painted. Originally it was a white paint tinted blue, but had been repainted to the shade of blue that he had it painted again.
The Galaxie wasn’t in perfect shape when he bought it and he’s had the engine rebuilt, the grill reanodized and the bumpers rechromed. The trim has been replaced with original parts, as has the interior. Someone had swapped out the dual exhaust for a single exhaust pipe. Hoover has returned it to a dual system. But the original taillights are still on the car.
Hoover spotted the car parked on the side of the road in Idaho Falls. Someone paid someone else for some work by giving them the car and the guy he bought it from wanted cash, not a car.
“It wasn’t pretty,” Hoover said, but today it is. “I was in the right place at the right time,” to find the Galaxie.
Hoover, who admits he loves Halloween, has a creepy clown on the dashboard of the Galaxie. Its colors match the car and he loves the ghoulish laugh the clown makes. Like its Monterey cousin, the Galaxie “goes down the highway,” he said. He recalls running late for work some days, but never arriving late and never even pushing the pedal to the metal to make it on time.
“We were late, but we weren’t late,” he said.