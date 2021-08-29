Mackay Council members Greg Blackwell and Dean Wall didn’t support a splash park during the Aug. 10 City Council meeting, forcing Mayor Wayne Olsen to break a tie vote. Olsen supported the $42,000 project proposed by Sarah Erickson.
Erickson presented a plan for the splash park in Kids’ Park. Hoping for a grand opening on July 4, 2022, Erickson said if council members approve the plan, members of a committee will begin searching for funds and have a final design ready by October.
Erickson said $22,000 of the project cost will go to a splash zone that features water jets, spraying arches and other water installations.
Water usage was a concern of Blackwell and Wall. “We can’t waste the water,” Wall said. He and Blackwell were also concerned about costs associated with running water, such as daily maintenance.
Although she didn’t have exact numbers, but said she will next month, Erickson claimed the city wouldn’t see much of an increase in water usage or maintenance costs. The splash park will be fed by a domestic single-pass system that will reclaim the water for cheap irrigation, as opposed to a more expensive recirculation system, that Erickson said falls within the flow rate at the park.
As for maintenance, Erickson and Olsen said splash parks require minimal work compared to some items in the city’s parks and recreation department.
Blackwell was also concerned the splash park would compete with another project to replace the playground equipment at Kids’ Park. In charge of parks and recreation for the council, Blackwell and his wife Cindy have been spearheading an effort to fundraise for an $8,000 playground structure.
“People only have so much money to give,” Blackwell said.
Erickson responded it is her hope they can fold the projects into one. Since they’re trying to improve the same park for the same reasons, Erickson believes Mackay residents will get behind both efforts.
One fundraising method for the splash park will be the sale of tiles that will be installed on a concrete bench, Erickson said. The tiles will feature a contributor’s name and an animal from the local ecosystem.
Erickson said the park will mostly likely have a concrete base, as opposed to the rubberized surface she would prefer. Rubber costs more to maintain, must be replaced every three to five years and would compromise the splash park’s Americans with Disabilities Act compliance because wheelchair and crutch users have a hard time moving on the surface, Erickson said.