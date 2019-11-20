In a tight race, Wayne Olsen won the Mackay mayoral race by gathering 81 votes in the Nov. 5 general election.
Candidate Richard Mangum and write-in candidate Ron Oxley received 80 and 32 votes, respectively.
Automatic recounts are not required in Idaho municipal elections, no matter how small the margin, according to Custer County Clerk Lura Baker. Candidates may petition for a recount within 20 days of the official canvass of the ballots. Any candidate who seeks a recount must pay for it. In the Mackay mayor case, the price would be $200.
Mangum initially said he was considering asking for a recount, but after talking to employees in the Custer County Clerk’s Office, he said it was unlikely.
“Things are kind of dead in the water,” Mangum said in a Nov. 12 interview with the Messenger, after the canvass had occurred.
In an interview after the vote canvass, Olsen said he will continue working to make Mackay better, starting with improvements to streets and the airport.
“Right now we’re applying for a $100,000 grant to chip seal all the roads in town,” Olsen said. “Money from our resort tax will be used alongside that to keep up maintenance.”
Resort tax dollars will also pay to repave the airport runway, using special asphalt that won’t crack under the weight of planes. Another improvement at the airport will be the installation of a donated fuel tank, Olsen said. That will allow pilots to refuel their planes in Mackay, a first for the airport.
Olsen said improving the town’s infrastructure is key to attracting families and businesses to Mackay because it shows residents care about the town.
Olsen wants to keep focus on replacing the 50-year-old sewer system in Mackay. He said it will take about 10 years to complete the project. Work has begun, with the replacement of two backflow prevention valves. Those valves keep sewer water from”running in a circle” and contaminating clean water as it is pumped through the sewer lines.
He said the city staff did the valve work, saving taxpayers the cost of hiring a private company. Pipeline Inspection Services from Nampa has been hired to come up with a list of parts that need to be replaced for the sewer work. Once that is finished in the spring, Olsen said the city will start applying for grants to begin construction.
Olsen said he intends to spend the next four years doing what he has done in the past, which is improving Mackay without the town losing what makes it special. He said he is grateful for the support he got in the tight race and will work hard for Mackay’s citizens.