Mackay mayor Wayne Olsen said he's spent the last five years trying to strengthen Mackay. Now he is asking voters to allow him to continue.
"We have a great city," said Olsen. "I as mayor have worked hard with the city council to revitalize it."
He said one of the important things his administration has accomplished was eliminating about 75 percent of the city's ordinances. When he took office in 2014 he said there were so many outdated laws and useless ordinances the city council wasn't able to keep track of them. Now, Olsen said Mackay has about 30 ordinances on the books.
"They are all necessary," he said. "We got rid of a lot of red tape and it is now manageable."
Another accomplishment Olsen pointed to was Mackay's recent designation as a resort town. This allowed the city council to implement a 3 percent resort tax on alcohol sold by the drink, lodging, meals sold in restaurants and the rental of recreational equipment. State law requires that resort taxes be earmarked in a city budget, not put in the general fund. Olsen said the money will first be used to renew the city's contract with the Custer County Sheriff's Office and to pay for fire protection and road maintenance. After that, the tax money will be used to improve Mackay's airport and parks.
If re-elected, Olsen wants to continue building Mackay's economy. He said he believes it is the role of Mackay's government to support existing local businesses. However, he said he wants to make Mackay more profitable by enticing new businesses to come and set up shop. Mackay recently saw two enterprises, Proud Source Water and Natural Spring Ice, open their doors. Olsen said attracting businesses like these are essential for Mackay's future.
Olsen said he would work to replace Mackay's sewer system. He said the system is about 50 years old and needs a complete overhaul. The process is still in the early stages with the city setting up cameras throughout the sewer lines to monitor and detect damage. With new environmental regulations coming in 2023, Olsen said the work needs to start now and he is on top of it. He said the next steps are getting cost estimates and applying for grants.
Olsen said before he became mayor Mackay was in decline. He said the city's youth population was decreasing while the number of retirees rose. He said since he took office, those numbers have reversed and more younger people are coming to Mackay.
Despite the growth, Olsen wants to maintain the "Mackay values" that attracted his family to the town in 1952. It was because of these values he ran for city council in 2014, where he served for three months before being appointed mayor. He said he has a good working relationship with the council members and wants to continue working with them for the betterment of Mackay.
"I'm not the mayor for Wayne Olsen. I'm the mayor for the city of Mackay," he said.
Olsen is one of three men seeking the mayor's office. The winner of the Nov. 5 election will hold the office for four years.