Plenty of action is expected in Mackay this weekend with the Mackay rodeo — Idaho’s wildest rodeo — according to organizers.
Besides the rodeo contests, the Mackay Main Theater has three movie showings, there’s a parade, a street dance and a day of fun rodeo events.
The rodeo kicks off at 1:30 p.m. both Saturday, June 22, and Sunday, June 23, at the rodeo arena. Admission is charged.
Friday is play day with fun events that all take place while the contestants are riding horses. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and games begin at 10 a.m. People enter in three age divisions: 8-12, 13-17 and 18 and older. Among the contests are a ribbon race, a bareback ride, barrel racing and bobbing for apples. The action is staged at the rodeo grounds.
The Mackay Main Theater is showing two Western movies to help set the mood for the weekend. The classic Mel Brooks comedy western “Blazing Saddles” shows at 6:30 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. “Babe,” the movie about the pig who wants to be a sheepdog, shows at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Saturday kicks off with a parade at noon. Saturday night’s street dance features three bands: Rocky Watson, Flatland Cavalry and Shane Smith and the Saints.
The Mackay Summer Market is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., as it is every summer weekend.