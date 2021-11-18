After gathering more information about Kids’ Park in Mackay, City Councilman Greg Blackwell realized the project to replace old playground equipment is more broad than he originally thought.
Blackwell, who oversees parks and recreation on the council, said he and project volunteers learned there’s more to do than just replacing a few worn out, unsafe toys.
“There are big holes under the swing sets” from children digging their heels to stop their forward momentum, Blackwell said. Closer inspection of some equipment revealed the need for replacement. Volunteer Shirley Olsen began applying for grants about a month ago to pay for the projects. Blackwell and his group need to round up about $40,000 in matching grant funds and will soon ask local businesses for help on that front.
Blackwell first addressed deficiencies at Kids’ Park in June. Some of the toys were rusted and had bolts sticking out, he said. Because of the shape they were in, toys like swings and the teeter-totter were removed.
Volunteers have a partial list of new equipment they want at the park. The most expensive is a large, $8,000 playground structure. Along with that Blackwell said they want to get a few more toys that cost about $500 each.
Blackwell doesn’t know when the improvements will be made. “Things are kind of up in the air right now,” he said, until they hear back about the grant applications. Appreciative of the help from volunteers like Olsen, Blackwell said improving Kids’ Park will be a “team effort.”