After a recent visit to Kids' Park with his grandson, Mackay Councilman Greg Blackwell told the rest of the council the playground equipment needs to be replaced.
In an interview after the council's June 8 meeting, Blackwell said several pieces of equipment are rusted, have bolts sticking out and are generally unsafe. Kids' Park is designed for younger children and toddlers, the councilman said, which increases the need to replace the old equipment.
"We wanted to take him out for some fun, but we didn't want to let him on any of the equipment," Blackwell said about his visit to the park, at the intersection of Pine and Elm streets.
Swings, a teeter-totter and other structures were removed last week. Cindy Blackwell, who's assisting her husband in this project, said she and other volunteers are looking for replacements. The problem is cost, the Blackwells said. Playground equipment is expensive. A single spring rider, which is a playground toy often shaped like an animal with a large spring bolted to the ground, costs up to $600, she said.
Looking at purchasing an $8,000 playground structure, the Blackwells are gathering donations and seeking grants so the city can get the structure without using money from its existing funds.