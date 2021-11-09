After bad experiences operating a city-owned John Deere tractor for eight years, Mackay city workers reported the Caterpillar rental Mayor Wayne Olsen and city council members got last month is a vast improvement.
“They said it’s like Christmas came early,” Olsen said.
Mackay city officials agreed to rent a Caterpillar Model 420 for five years at about $950 a month. Olsen said they’re leasing the tractor from Western State Cat. The rental company handles all maintenance and warranty work on the unit.
The old tractor owned by the city was used for snow removal and water and sewer work and required constant maintenance, Olsen said. Four years ago the city spent about $12,000 to fix that tractor.
“It didn’t even last three more years,” the mayor said. “I guess when repairing junk, you still have junk.”
Renting a tractor is advantageous for the city, Olsen said, because when the five-year lease ends, the tractor can be traded in for a newer model. The city can continue leasing for five another years, which means dependable equipment for the foreseeable future, Olsen said.
The new tractor is better, he said, because it’s smaller, faster and comes with a disconnector on the front. The disconnector allows the large front bucket to be switched out with other attachments, Olsen said. A fork lift, sweeper broom or man-lift bucket could be connected.