Lanson Stavast is the new acting district ranger for the Challis-Yankee Fork Ranger District of the Salmon-Challis Forest, coming to the position from the Lost River Ranger District.
Shifting from Mackay to Challis for four months, Stavast replaces Heath Perrine of Coeur d’Alene.
“I want to see if this is the direction I want to go in,” Stavast said of his new post.
Stavast does not plan to apply for the permanent district ranger position. He said he wants to see if he likes the job, but he doesn’t want to leave Mackay.
Stavast said his tenure won’t bring any big changes. With summer approaching he knows things will get busier as tourists come to enjoy the forest, but he and his employees are prepared for the rush.