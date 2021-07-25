Auto, dirt bike and all-terrain vehicle drivers generally go too fast as they traverse Smelter Avenue, according to Mackay residents who spoke at their council's July 13 meeting. And they want the Custer County Sheriff's Office to do something about it.
Smelter Avenue is rife with people going 10 to 30 miles above the posted speed limit, residents said. Laura Kitzmiller, who lives on Smelter Avenue, said it's been a problem for a long time, which is why she recently contacted the Sheriff's Office.
She became frustrated because she was told by a dispatcher that Mackay deputies are stretched too thin and they aren't paid enough to increase their speed patrols. The public comment angered Mayor Wayne Olsen, who pointed out Custer deputies are contracted by the city to respond to Mackay residents' complaints. If this happens again, Olsen told Kitzmiller to call him so that he can then call the state Attorney General's office.
Deputy Shade Rosenkrance, who was at the meeting to explain why the Sheriff's Office wants about $45,000 a year more from the city in the next contract, responded to the public complaints. While he and Deputy Matt Williams have tried to increase their patrols on Smelter and other streets where speeding is common, "we really do have a lot on our plate," Rosenkrance said.
Being on call 24/7, Rosenkrance said he and Williams respond to search and rescue operations, patrol requests and have to work in time to investigate incidents. Combined with the large area they are responsible for around Mackay, Rosenkrance said he and Williams can only split their time so many ways.
"We respond to calls while responding to other calls," the deputy said. "We're trying our best."
Smelter Avenue residents said their main concern is the young children who could be harmed by speeders. If the Sheriff's Office can't keep more of an eye on that street, residents asked if it would be possible to either put up signs or lower the speed limit on Smelter.
According to Olsen, the speed limit can't go much lower than 20 mph for autos and 15 for ATVs in city limits. As for signs, Olsen said there are signs along the avenue and throughout town that already post speed limits and warnings.
Rosenkrance emphasized that the $35,300 the city currently pays the county for law enforcement isn't enough. If council members approve the increase sought by the county, then Rosenkrance said there would potentially be enough funds to hire another county deputy to address such issues.