A public hearing to discuss the proposed resort tax in Mackay is scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31, at Mackay City Hall.
A slide presentation about the proposed tax is planned during the meeting, along with a question and answer period.
Mackay City Council members agreed late last year to ask voters for approval to implement a 3 percent resort tax to raise money for spending on fire, police, streets, airport and parks needs. At least 60 percent of the registered voters must say yes to the tax in a public vote before it can be implemented.
The planned May vote comes after Mackay City Council members and Mayor Wayne Olsen declared Mackay a resort city. Idaho cities with fewer than 10,000 residents and economies that rely mostly on tourism can declare themselves resort cities and implement a resort tax of up to 6 percent.
If approved, the tax would be applied to lodging fees, including motel rooms and RV spaces; liquor by the drink; food served at restaurants; and the rental of recreation equipment including ATVs, jet skis, golf carts and golf clubs. If approved, the tax would be in place for 10 years with the option to renew it. Olson reminds voters that in the food category, only prepared food, ready to be eaten in a restaurant or carried out from a restaurant, would be subject to the additional tax, not groceries.
Olsen and council members believe a resort tax could help the city catch up on street repairs, park and airport upgrades and help offset emergency services costs.
If the tax is approved, Mackay council members would budget specific dollar amounts for specific items in the city budget where the additional tax money would go, Olsen said. If more money is collected than is budgeted, the council can’t spend that excess on anything else, he said. It must be placed in a fund and used for property tax relief in Mackay. City leaders haven’t yet run any analyses to determine how much money a resort tax might generate.