The COVID-19 pandemic may have pushed the 75th celebration of the Mackay Rodeo off by a year, but organizers say “Idaho’s wildest rodeo” will deliver on its promises.
Last year’s installment of the rodeo was canceled, so rodeo association members had an extra year to plan for the diamond celebration. This year’s rodeo is sanctioned by the Western States Ranch Rodeo Association.
Rodeo action is staged Friday night and Saturday afternoon, but plenty of other events are on tap in Mackay this weekend, too.
The rodeo begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 18. Saturday’s rodeo events begin at 1:30 p.m., all at the Mackay Rodeo Grounds. Vendors will set up shop outside the arena and there are special activities planned to keep the kids busy, including a bounce house and face painting.
Pre-parade music by Richard Blair is staged at Perk’s Bar beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19. A parade runs down Mackay’s Main Street at noon Saturday. After the rodeo Saturday, a street dance begins at 6 p.m. with Pecos Bucks providing the music.
Rodeo participants and spectators are encouraged to wear purple on Saturday as part of the Man Up Crusade that is designed to increase awareness of domestic violence. The spectator and participant decked out in the most purple each wins a prize.