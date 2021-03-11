South Custer County Historical Society members gushed with excitement when they all saw the big green clock they’ve been expecting sitting in their meeting room.
Society members have been restoring the 120-year-old Clock Cigar Store building on Mackay’s Main Street for a few years. A big part of that effort focused on once again having a tall, lighted clock on the sidewalk in front of the building. They tried to find the original clock, but that effort didn’t work, so they changed their approach to having a replica created.
That new, old clock arrived in Mackay on March 3, a day before the society’s regular monthly meeting.
As members wandered into the Lost River Museum’s meeting room, their joy and surprise were not concealed. No one seemed disappointed in the green clock, even though only part of it was visible because it was still safely crated up. The tall pole that the clock and its dome lights will sit atop had to be delivered to another site because there wasn’t enough room in the museum.
Lost River Museum Curator Mick Hoover said while everyone wishes the clock could be up immediately, it likely won’t grace the sidewalk until September.
Work on the building’s exterior is planned this summer and the restored neon sign for the front of the building also is to be hung this summer. That means equipment and scaffolding will be on the sidewalk for much of the summer.
No one wants the clock to sustain any damage while all that other work is completed, Hoover said, so it’ll stay safe inside until it’s ready to be installed.
Hoover predicted that people won’t realize how much they want to look up at a clock until it’s there.
“They’ll be able to see it from far. You’ll be able to just look up and know if Ivie’s is still open,” he said, with a chuckle.
While it looks old, it’s quite modern, Hoover said. It has GPS and should keep time extremely accurately. No one will be up on a ladder resetting it, he said.
Most of the costs of the clock were covered by a $9,500 grant from the Idaho Heritage Trust, which the historical society was awarded in late 2020.
Historical society board Treasurer Paul Fullmer said without that grant and donations from countless people, the clock wouldn’t be sitting in Mackay, waiting to be erected.
“We want to thank all the contributors and the Idaho Heritage Trust,” Fullmer said.