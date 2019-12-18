Mackay Main Theater acted as the epicenter for all things Christmas last Saturday, hosting a holiday bazaar alongside a showing of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”
Erin Faiferlick, owner of Erin’s Craft Room, brought handmade jewelry and scented candles for shoppers looking for Christmas gifts. She said her business began as a passion project when she moved to Mackay about three years ago and started making gifts for friends. This was her first year participating in the Christmas bazaar and she said she had no complaints.
“I’ve been doing well in stages, as people and families come and go in the theater,” Faiferlick said.
“I came out here to support the local vendors and get in the Christmas spirit,” said Margie Van Orden, a Mackay resident who stopped by the theater to receive and to give. Van Orden got into the spirit of the holiday by going to her friend Shelley Mangum, who sold chili dogs and drinks at the snack counter, and giving her peach jam, candles and a dammit doll for her husband, Richard.
“Oh, I’m keeping this for myself,” said Mangum as she slammed the heavy, stress-relieving doll into the counter, laughing.
Other vendors in the theater also sold handmade crafts, like Erica Medina. She traveled from Pocatello to bring her handcrafted cutting boards and coasters. Made from strips of wood and glued into a single piece, the cutting boards looked more decorative than functional. Medina said it takes about two days to make a cutting board, but because it’s more of a hobby she doesn’t mind the slow process.
“They’ve been selling well,” said Medina. “All the foot traffic through the theater helps.”
Medina’s mother, Kim Taylor, joined her daughter and sold Scentsy products. Originally from Mackay, Taylor said she takes any chance she can to return to her first home. She loves community events like the Christmas bazaar because it gets her out and talking to people.
During the bazaar Santa and Mrs. Claus paid the theater a visit.
They sat by the window and heard what kids wanted to find under their trees. Witten Lords, a young boy with a mohawk haircut that amused Santa, said he wanted “army guys.”
After pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, people herded into the screening room to watch the holiday classic “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” before the holiday night parade began outside the theater.