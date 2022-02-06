As a high school freshman Trinity Seefried decided she wanted to be a pilot.
Seefried, 18, and now a senior at Mackay High School, made that decision when she was participating in an Aerospace Career Exploration Academy session in Boise. The academy included a tour of the airport in Boise where students learned about aviation careers.
With that in mind when she started talking about colleges last year, her mom Jamie suggested Trinity consider joining the Air Force. From there, Trinity decided to seek admission to the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
The admissions process to the military academy is complicated, Trinity said. First she had to request to be allowed to apply. She did that last March. The application period to the academy opened on July 1 and she was ready for the next step in the process. She’d obtained three letters of recommendation, from U.S. Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo and U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson. Students must apply online to the senators and representatives to get a recommendation. That application process includes submitting ACT and SAT scores, your GPA and your high school activities. With those recommendations in hand, good test scores, her 4.0 GPA at Mackay High School which means she’ll be the class of 2022 valedictorian, and a long list of activities, awards and work experience, she applied.
“I am now officially competing for a position” at the academy, she said. Applicants don’t learn if they’ve been accepted until mid-April. If she’s admitted, she’ll report to basic training in June. Cadets receive four-year academy appointments and attain the rank of 2nd lieutenant upon graduation. Graduates are required to remain in the military after completing their education at the academy. Pilots must agree to a 10-year stint, which she’s OK with.
If admitted, she plans to pursue a degree in aeronautical engineering and become a pilot. Someday, her goal is to fly cargo planes for a transportation company.
Trinity has visited the Air Force Academy campus twice. She and her sisters participated in sports camps there last year and she made a second visit later.
Her sports participation at Mackay High School is on hold now, after she sustained an injury during a volleyball game in October. She’s in physical therapy following surgery on Oct. 27. Since she can’t play basketball this season, she is the team manager and keeps game stats.
“I’m halfway through my recovery,” Trinity said. “I hope to be back for softball.”
In the interim, Trinity has been assigned an academy liaison officer, a graduate of the Air Force Academy. She talks with him monthly via Zoom.
“He keeps me on track,” she said.
“I’m excited and nervous,” she said of her possible admission to the academy, “but I know it will be a really good experience.”