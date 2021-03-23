Stanley resident Gabe Cardoso and Greg Blackwell of Mackay joined their respective city councils as appointees last week.
“Thank you for being willing to help your community,” Mackay Mayor Wayne Olsen said to Blackwell before he was sworn in at a March 9 meeting.
“Service to the city is always a difficult thing,” Stanley Mayor Steve Botti said during a March 10 meeting. “I appreciate his willingness to help us on the City Council.”
Both men took their positions after the posts were vacant for several months. Blackwell replaced Bob Burroughs, who was on the Mackay council for 14 years before he died last September at age 75.
Cardoso came to the Stanley council in a similar way, taking over for Lem Sentz, who joined the council in 2008 and died in January. He was also 75.
In an interview outside the meeting, Botti said he’s glad the council position was able to be filled fairly quickly. It can be difficult to find someone willing to volunteer their time to be on the Stanley council, he said. Not many people live in Stanley all year, and most of them have full-time jobs to contend with, according to the mayor.
However, despite Cardoso’s job as the marketing director for the Mountain Village Resort, Botti said he came to the city with a request to be on the council.
“We put out an announcement in case others were interested, but no one else was,” Botti said.
Olsen said Blackwell joined the council after the city advertised the position on Facebook. Blackwell contacted him, and Olsen said after the other council members vetted him, they were happy to add Blackwell to their ranks.
Blackwell has lived in Mackay for a few years. He and his wife, Cindy, own the Wagon Wheel Motel and RV Park. Olsen said Blackwell’s been in Mackay long enough to see the benefits of protecting the small-town atmosphere that brings permanent residents and visitors alike to the town.
Both Cardoso and Blackwell will serve as councilmen for the remainder of their predecessors’ four-year terms. Since Burroughs was re-elected in Mackay on Nov. 3, 2019, Blackwell’s seat will be up in 2023. As for Cardoso, Botti said that council seat will be on the ballot this November.