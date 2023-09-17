vote idaho logo

Many Custer County voters won’t have the opportunity to cast a ballot in the Nov. 7 election because too few people filed for many of the vacant offices throughout the county.

Voters within the city limits of Mackay and Stanley will elect council members and mayors, since there are contested races there. But not enough candidates filed for any of the other boards to contest any seats, meaning the candidates who filed for city offices in Challis and Clayton, and cemetery, fire and school districts assume office by default. That could change, since the deadline to file as a write-in candidate in the school or special districts isn’t until Friday, Sept. 15. It’s too late for anyone to file as a write-in candidate for any city office.


