Many Custer County voters won’t have the opportunity to cast a ballot in the Nov. 7 election because too few people filed for many of the vacant offices throughout the county.
Voters within the city limits of Mackay and Stanley will elect council members and mayors, since there are contested races there. But not enough candidates filed for any of the other boards to contest any seats, meaning the candidates who filed for city offices in Challis and Clayton, and cemetery, fire and school districts assume office by default. That could change, since the deadline to file as a write-in candidate in the school or special districts isn’t until Friday, Sept. 15. It’s too late for anyone to file as a write-in candidate for any city office.
Stanley voters will elect two council members from a field of three candidates. Incumbent Tim Cron filed for re-election, along with new city candidates David Pinney and Kim Hernandez. The two council terms are both four years. Austin Clegg did not file for re-election to the Stanley council.
In Mackay, where Mayor Wayne Olsen is not seeking re-election, voters will choose between current city Councilman Richard Mangum and Mike Brogan for that four-year position. Three people have filed for two open seats on the Mackay council. Karen Hames, who was recently appointed to the Mackay council, is running for council, along with Al Krause and Pat Powers. Both city council positions are four-year terms.
Two new people will join the Challis City Council in January. Chris Sugden and Cade Peterson both filed for a four-year spot on the council. Since there are two open positions as Travis Hardy and Chuck Felton didn’t file for office, the unopposed newcomers take office without an election taking place.
For the first time in recent history, all the Clayton city offices will be filled. Norma Jean Gardner filed for the mayor’s position. Three people filed for three open city council spots. Incumbents Frank Smith and Chris Swafford were joined by Shawn Ellis in filing for council. Since none are opposed, all four of the Clayton residents are automatically elected.
Julia Piva will return to the Challis Cemetery Maintenance District board. She was the only candidate to file for the one opening on that board.
Trisha Carlson was the only person to file for one of the four-year openings on the Big Lost River Cemetery District board. A seat on that board remains vacant.
Incumbent Richard Giampedraglia filed for re-election to a four-year spot representing Clayton on the North Custer Rural Fire District board. His fellow incumbent board member Jack Whitworth filed for re-election to the board, representing the May area. They are automatically elected, unless any write-in candidates file.
John Lambert filed to retain his set on the South Custer Rural Fire District board. He’s unopposed for that four-year term, barring a write-in candidate.
Jeff Ballas and Josh Franks both filed to remain on the Sawtooth Valley Rural Fire District board. They’re unopposed for those four-year spots, unless write-in candidates surface this week.
Janiel Parkinson filed for re-election to the Challis school board for another four-year term representing zone 5 on the board. Parkinson’s district is in parts of both Custer and Lemhi counties. Trish Farr also filed for re-election to the Challis school board, representing zone 2. She will also serve another four years on the board via the automatic election process, unless write-in candidates file.
Two people filed for two open spots on the Mackay school board. Chris Holt filed in zone 2 and Chance Pehrson filed in zone 4. Both will serve four-year terms, barring any write-in candidates filing.
Madeline Shila Hansen filed for re-election to the zone 5 spot on the Butte County school board. A portion of zone 5 is in Custer County.
