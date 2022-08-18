The bells will be ringing to signal the start of school in Mackay on Monday, Aug. 22.
Students start a week after their teachers have been in the classrooms readying for the new school year.
A few new things are in place for the school year, Superintendent Susan Buescher said. New student lockers have been installed in the high school building and the updated heating and cooling system in the elementary building “is on track to be finished before the students return,” she said.
Practice has begun for volleyball and football players. Buescher said not many students signed up for football, so school officials are still weighing options for a team, including possibly joining with another high school to field a team. That has happened in the past when Mackay and Arco teens had a combined football team.
Buescher expects enrollment to be similar to where it ended in May — about 240 students in kindergarten through 12th grades. Typically Mackay has between 225 and 245 students every year, she said. There will be just one classroom per grade this year, since no grade level has a particularly large number of students. Full-day kindergarten is planned, as was the case last year. All of the district’s teachers have been hired and there are just a few classified staff positions remaining to be filled, she said.
School leaders will soon revise the required COVID-19 plan for the district, she said, and will do the same for the crisis plan.
Buescher is hopeful that COVID-19 won’t interrupt the school year.
“COVID is coming back in some places, but people are moving forward,” she said. “Hopefully we’re going to have school this year. We’ve had so many other things to focus on for the last couple of years, my hope is to return to focus on student learning and keeping kids at school as much as they can be.”
Challis schools start classes Aug. 29. Calls to the district for more details for this news story weren’t returned.
