"Black '47," a new award-winning action-revenge thriller premieres at Mackay Main Theater on Friday, Nov. 2.
The first-ever film about the devastating Irish potato famine has been described as "an Irish Braveheart."
Entertainment Weekly writes, "Despite its Irish setting, Black '47 feels more than anything like an American Western, what with its shades-of-grey morality and almost Biblical quest for payback."
The movie stars Hugo Weaving (The Matrix), Oscar winner Jim Broadbent (Iris), Stephen Rea (The Crying Game) and James Frencheville.
Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2, and Saturday, Nov. 3, and 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4. The movie remains in Mackay through Nov. 11, Mackay Main Theater volunteer Navied Mahdavian said.
Anyone who wears green to show their Irish pride to a showing receives free popcorn, Mahdavian said. The free popcorn offer is also good for people who wear green to the Irish family feature "The Secret of Kells," which shows in Mackay at 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Mackay Main Theater opened earlier this fall after volunteers donated thousands of hours to restore the historic theater in the heart of downtown Mackay. Movies show every weekend.