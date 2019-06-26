An injured motorcyclist from Wood River Valley was helped out of the woods in the Antelope Creek drainage south of Mackay on June 20.
Two men in their 50s from Wood River Valley were riding motorcycles on a Forest Service road that runs between the Antelope and Copper Basin guard stations when one man lost control on a rutted section of the road, crashed and possibly broke his collarbone, said Jim Gregory, commander of Custer County Search and Rescue’s Mackay unit.
The man’s buddy rode toward the summit between the Antelope Creek and Copper Basin drainages to get cellphone service, but couldn’t get through the snow. When he got back to his injured friend, they activated an emergency satellite beacon.
The man couldn’t ride his motorcycle out of the area or hold on as a passenger, Gregory said, so he walked a couple of miles with his buddy riding his motorcycle alongside. The two were waiting on a bridge along Antelope Creek Road when emergency responders arrived.
The man was taken to Lost Rivers Medical Center in Arco, complaining of pain in his side and shoulder, where he’d landed.
Both riders were wearing helmets and other protective clothing, Gregory said. The men’s names weren’t released.