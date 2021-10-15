Clouds rushing to get above the Lost River Range create a dramatic backdrop for the street clock and neon sign recently hung at the Mackay Cigar Store on Main Street. The sign was restored and a replica of the clock installed as part of an ongoing restoration project by South Custer County Historical Society members.
A 14-foot-tall street clock and a restored neon sign now call attention to the Mackay Clock Cigar Store. Historical society members are restoring the building as part of their ongoing museum expansion effort.
The Clock Cigar Store on Mackay's Main Street now gives people three new reasons to stop and gawk.
The restored neon sign has been in place for several weeks and volunteers finished installing the 14-foot tall street clock on Oct. 1.
It's important to walk around and check out both sides of the sign, Lost River Museum Curator Mick Hoover said. They aren't identical. One side is green with blue trim and states "Clock Sport Shop." The other side is green with red trim and says "Clock Cigar Store." The sport shop sign is a reference to when the building was a pool hall. The cigar store may have been better known, but Hoover said South Custer County Historical Society members decided to honor the varied history of the building with signs recalling both uses.
Installing the clock in the sidewalk in front of the building was the crowning touch, Hoover said. The clock, a replica of the one that has long since disappeared, has been in Mackay for about six months, waiting to be installed. But there was plenty of prep work that had to be done first, he said, including hanging the restored neon sign. Volunteers spent the summer finishing those tasks with the goal of having the clock in place by early October.
They made it. Hoover said volunteers put the clock's post up on Sept. 30 and the head was attached on Oct. 1.
"Only one side of the clock was working on Friday, but we got it fixed," Hoover said. The clock's lights and the clock face are lit up from dusk to dawn, he said. The neon sign is lit for several hours after dusk every evening.
"It looks impressive," Hoover said.
Coupled with the "cool, green light" from the neon sign, Hoover said it all looks "awesome."
He expects some sort of christening of the clock to take place later, when officials with the Idaho Heritage Trust can be in Mackay to join the celebration. That group awarded the Mackay historical society $9,500 last year to help pay to get a replica of the street clock made, delivered and installed.
Restoring the neon sign was a bit more challenging than Hoover expected. Several layers of paint had to be removed from the 120-year-old battered sign. He ended up using a heat gun to remove each layer individually. While tedious, Hoover said it exposed the sign's history and inspired the idea for the different sides.
"It originally said clock cigar store, then that was painted over with clock sport shop," Hoover said. "Then someone painted it back to clock cigar store."