Santa Claus is coming to town for Mackay’s Dec. 18 Winterfest, which has a full schedule likely with enough cheer to last until Christmas.
Winterfest organizer Karen Hames said the fun starts at 6 p.m. with a night parade. The parade begins at the rest area, also known as Earl Lockie Park, at the end of Main Street, travels on Main until it turns right on Spruce Street. From Spruce the route heads to McCaleb Avenue, where it turns right and runs to U.S. Highway 93. The parade runs on the highway to Elm Street. It will turn right at Elm and end at Kids’ Park.
Prizes will be awarded in multiple parade categories — best overall entry, best motorized entry and entry with the most lights. The parade entry fee is $10. To register, call Hames at 208-221-6814. People can register right up until the parade starts.
Patrick Seefried will emcee the parade. He returns to the role he first held two years ago, she said.
“He did such a good job we want him to never stop doing it,” Hames said. He would’ve done it in 2020, Hames said, but the coronavirus canceled the parade and festival last year.
Local business owners will also be competing to see which one boasts the best Christmas decorations and ugliest sweaters, Hames said. While people are admiring the decorated storefronts and unsightly clothing, Hames said they are encouraged to take advantage of the specials Mackay business owners will offer during Winterfest.
Once the parade ends, the festivities begin at Kids’ Park. Mayor Wayne Olsen and Mackay City Council members will lead a countdown for a tree lighting ceremony at 7 p.m. in the park. Once it’s lit, Hames said Mackay Elementary School students will sing Christmas songs around the tree.
Mr. and Mrs. Claus are scheduled to visit the park at 7 p.m. At 7:30 p.m. children can gather under the park’s shelter to listen as Mrs. Claus reads “’Twas the Night Before Christmas.” Hames said fires will burn to keep people warm as they listen to the songs and story. Also, volunteers will serve hot dogs, chips, cookies and hot chocolate to keep people’s spirits up, Hames said.
To offset the costs of Winterfest and to raise money for new playground equipment at Kids’ Park, Hames said volunteers will sell tickets for two, $250 certificates from Ivie’s Market. Hames said she’s grateful for Lost Rivers Medical Center for paying for the certificates. Tickets for the certificates will be sold in front of the Main Theater and in Kids’ Park the day of Winterfest, Hames said. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5. The ticket drawing winners will be announced at 8:30 p.m. in Kids’ Park, Hames said. After the drawing, people who have leftover holiday cheer can share it by caroling around Mackay.