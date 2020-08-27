Jason Mackrill filed to run as a write-in candidate in the general election for the position of Custer County prosecuting attorney.
Mackrill filed as a Republican. He is challenging Justin Oleson whose name will appear on the ballot. Oleson, the sitting prosecuting attorney, defeated Mackrill in the May Republican primary election. Oleson received 700 votes to Mackrill’s 614. No Democrat filed for the office.
The attorney’s term is four years.
Mackrill has a law degree from Concordia University in Boise and passed the Idaho Bar exam earlier this year. He moved to Challis last December and has a private law practice.
Oleson was appointed county attorney many years ago. It’s been decades since Custer County voters elected a county attorney because in order to be elected to that office a candidate must live in Custer County and be an attorney who is admitted to the state bar. Few county residents have ever met that criteria, so an attorney has been appointed by the county commission.
Oleson is a partner in a Blackfoot law firm. He owns a house in Challis, which he declared as his primary residence when he ran in the primary election. He also owns property in Bingham County and a third county in Idaho.
The attorney’s position isn’t the only one in which Custer County voters can write in a candidate in the Nov. 3 general election. The two men who lost in the Republican primary election race for county sheriff have both filed as write-in candidates.
Sheriff Stu Lumpkin won that three-man primary race to advance to the general election. Joel Peterson has since filed as a write-in candidate as a Republican for the post. And, Scott Drexler filed for sheriff as unaffiliated with any party.