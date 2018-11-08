Misdemeanors
Oct. 22
n Thomas Wayne Bone, 1976, was found guilty of battery, fined $150 and ordered to pay a total of $382.50 with court costs. Bone was also found guilty of resisting or obstructing officers, fined $100 and ordered to pay a total of $332.50 with court costs. He was placed on probation for two years and ordered to serve 180 days in jail with 120 days suspended.
n William Meeks, 1967, pleaded guilty to failing to validate game tags or attach to carcass. He was fined $200 and ordered to pay a total of $365 with court costs.
n Douglas Miller, 1948, pleaded guilty to not having an appropriate game tag. He was fined $200 and ordered to pay a total of $368 with court costs.
n Karl O. Nealy, 1953, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana. He was fined $600 and ordered to pay a total of $800.50 with court costs.
Oct. 29
n Vance T. Bybee, 1964, pleaded guilty to failing to validate game tags or attach to carcass. He was fined $200 and ordered to pay a total of $367 with court costs.
n Carson A. Clay, 1987, pleaded guilty to three counts of violating a Fish and Game Commission rule and received withheld judgments. On the first count he was fined $100 and ordered to pay a total of $717 with court costs. On the second and third counts he was fined $100 and ordered to pay a total of $265 with court costs. He was placed on probation for two years and ordered to 180 days in jail with 180 days suspended.
n April L. Edelmayer, 1963, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence. She was fined $700 with $400 suspended and ordered to pay a total of $629.50 with court costs. Edelmayer also pleaded guilty to using or possessing drug paraphernalia with intent to use. On that charge she was fined $200 and ordered to pay a total of $397.50 with court costs. She was placed on probation for two years and ordered to spend 100 days in jail with 97 days suspended and credit for one day served.
n Latisha Lea Michel, 1984, pleaded guilty to providing false information to an officer, government agency or specified professional. She was fined $150 and ordered to pay a total of $307.50 with court costs.
n Victoriano Veronica, 1966, pleaded guilty to shooting from or across a public highway. He was fined $200 and ordered to pay a total of $368 with court costs.