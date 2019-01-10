Misdemeanors
Dec. 10
n Rebekah L. Carstensen, 1964, pleaded guilty to hunting, trapping or fishing without a license. She was fined $50 and ordered to pay a total of $215 with court costs. Carstensen also pleaded guilty to not having an appropriate tag. On that charge she was fined $300 and ordered to pay $465 with court costs. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year and ordered to serve 10 days in jail with 10 days suspended.
n Danny L. Crowell, 1949, pleaded guilty to wasteful destruction or mutilation of wildlife. He was fined $675 and ordered to pay a total of $845 with court costs. He was placed on unsupervised probation for six months and ordered to serve 10 days in jail with 10 days suspended.
n Destry Lynn Sunday, 1986, pleaded guilty to battery. He was fined $142.50 and ordered to pay a total of $300 with court costs. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year and ordered to serve 45 days in jail with 45 days suspended.
Dec. 11
n Justin Allan Green, 1979, was found guilty at trial of driving under the influence. He was fined $1,000 with $500 suspended and was ordered to pay a total of $1,249.50 with court costs. He was placed on supervised probation for two years and ordered to serve 180 days in jail with 148 days suspended and credit for 30 days. His driver’s license was suspended for 180 days. Green was also found guilty at trial of driving without privileges, amended from an infraction of driving with an expired driver’s license. On that charge he was fined $244.50 and ordered to pay a total of $443.50 with court costs. He was placed on probation for two years and ordered to serve 62 days in jail with 30 days suspended and credit for 30 days.
Dec. 17
n Kevin Michael Irace, 1984, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and received a withheld judgment. He was fined $500 and ordered to pay a total of $830.50 with court costs. He was placed on probation for one year and ordered to serve 90 days in jail with 90 days suspended.
n Latisha Lea Michel, 1984, pleaded guilty to consuming from or possessing an open container as a driver. She was fined $200 and ordered to pay a total of $392.50 with court costs. She was placed on probation for six months and ordered to serve 20 days in jail with 20 days suspended.
Dec. 19
n Scott Wayne Smith, 1990, pleaded guilty to dispensing alcohol to a minor. He was fined $300 and ordered to pay a total of $487.50 with court costs. Smith also pleaded guilty to custodial interference. On that charge he was fined $300 and ordered to pay a total of $457.50 with court costs. He was ordered to serve 272 days in jail with credit for 272 days.