Magistrate Court
Misdemeanors
Sept. 24
n Patrick B. Hoffman, 1989, pleaded guilty to unlawful taking of game animals, birds or furbearers and received a withheld judgment.
n Dennis A. Gilardi, 1974, pleaded guilty to unlawful taking of game animals, birds or furbearers and received a withheld judgment.
n Keith A. B. Wallace, 1979, pleaded guilty to unlawful taking of game animals, birds or furbearers and received a withheld judgment.
Oct. 9
n James M. S. Gottula, 1988, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana and was ordered to pay $800.50 in fines and costs. He also pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use and was ordered to pay $797.50 in fines and costs. He was placed on probation for two years and ordered to serve 60 days in jail with 60 days suspended.
n Sergii A. Tkachov, 1982, pleaded guilty to unlawful taking of game animals, birds or furbearers and was ordered to pay $834 in fines and costs.
n Travis Ryan Uttenreuther, 1995, pleaded guilty to battery, amended from a felony of attempted strangulation, and was ordered to pay $967.50 in fines and costs. He also pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was ordered to pay $332.50 in fines and costs. He was placed on probation for one year and ordered to serve 60 days in jail with 60 days suspended.
Oct. 15
n Fred E. Crabtree, 1953, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was ordered to pay $469.50 in fines and costs. He was placed on probation for six months and ordered to serve 10 days in jail with 10 days suspended.
n James Q. Elliot, 1971, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, excessive, and was ordered to pay $457.50 in fines and costs. He was placed on probation for one year and ordered to serve 30 days in jail with 30 days suspended.
n Shane Daniel Douglas Jalkson, 1987, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was ordered to pay $952.50 in fines and costs with $100 suspended. He was placed on probation for two years and ordered to serve 90 days in jail with 88 days suspended. His driver’s license was suspended for 90 days.
n Devin Cade Meyers, 1989, pleaded guilty to resisting or obstructing officers and was ordered to pay $507.50 in fines and costs. He was placed on probation for two years and ordered to serve 365 days in jail with 312 days suspended and credited for 53 days.
n Vesta A. Rogers, 1997, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was ordered to pay $226 in fines and costs. She was placed on probation for 90 days and ordered to serve five days in jail with five days suspended.
n Darcie Faye Shetler, 1976, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was ordered to pay $777.50 in fines and costs with $400 suspended. She was placed on probation for two years and ordered to serve 90 days in jail with 88 days suspended.
n Catlin Touquanuet W. Teton, 1981, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, second offense, and was ordered to pay $777.50 in fines and costs. He was placed on probation for two years and ordered to serve 180 days in jail with 170 days suspended. His driver’s license was suspended for one year.
n Bradley J. Winmill, 1967, pleaded guilty to consuming from or possessing an open container as a driver and was ordered to pay $537.50 in fines and costs. He was placed on probation for one year and ordered to serve 10 days in jail with 10 days suspended.
n Carl Chris Zamora, 1970, pleaded guilty to possession or use of a legend drug or precursor without an authorized prescription and was ordered to pay $585.50 in fines and costs. He also pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was ordered to pay $597.50 in fines and court costs. He pleaded guilty to a third charge of possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use and was ordered to pay $297.50 in fines and costs. He was placed on probation for two years and ordered to serve 180 days in jail with 180 days suspended.