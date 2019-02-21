Misdemeanors
Jan. 7
n Douglas S. Farnsworth, 1972, pleaded guilty to reckless driving. He was fined $100 and ordered to pay a total of $257.50 with court costs. He was also ordered to serve 10 days in jail with 10 days suspended.
Jan. 14
n Adam Bloxham, 1992, pleaded guilty to reckless driving. He was fined $100 and ordered to pay a total of $332.50 with court costs. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year and ordered to serve 10 days in jail with 10 days suspended.
Feb. 11
n Michael J. Bauchman, 1984, pleaded guilty to unlawful entry. He was fined $200 and ordered to pay a total of $367.50 with court costs. He was placed on probation for two years and ordered to serve 180 days in jail with 158 days suspended and credit for 22 days served.
n Julia M. Jones, 1963, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and received a withheld judgment. She was fined $700 and ordered to pay a total of $932.50 with court costs. She was placed on probation for 12 months and ordered to serve 180 days in jail with 180 days suspended. Her driver’s license was suspended for 90 days.
n Humberto Rojas, 1951, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence. He was fined $1,000 with $300 suspended and ordered to pay a total of $955.50 with court costs. He was placed on probation for one year and ordered to serve 180 days in jail with 180 days suspended. His driver’s license was suspended for 120 days.