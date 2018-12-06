Misdemeanors
Nov. 5
• John D. Fullmer, 1973, pleaded guilty to domestic battery, amended from a felony of attempted strangulation, and was fined $200 and ordered to pay a total of $462.50 with court costs. Fulmer also pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was fined $150 and ordered to pay a total of $382.50 with court costs. He was placed on probation for two years and ordered to serve 180 days in jail with 179 days suspended and credit for one day.
• Larry J. Thackery, 1958, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was fined $1,000 with $500 suspended and ordered to pay a total of $730.50 with court costs. He was placed on probation for one year and ordered to serve 180 days in jail with 178 days suspended. His driver’s license was suspended for 120 days.