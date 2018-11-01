Idaho drivers whose licenses expire in November or December have the option of renewing their driver’s licenses or identification cards by mail as the state Division of Motor Vehicles works to alleviate long lines at sheriff’s offices around the state.
Vendor technological issues forced driver’s license offices to close for about a week in August, and then the process was slowed for several weeks as employees learned the new system and worked through kinks. Many counties report they still have people waiting in line for a long time to renew their licenses, according to Vince Trimboli, Idaho Department of Transportation communication manager.
People whose licenses expire in the next two months should receive letters from the state offering a form for mail renewal, Trimboli said. Forms are also available at county offices.
During the next two months, transportation department officials will work the Idaho Sheriff’s Association to decide whether the mail renewal option needs to be extended into 2019.
Idaho Sheriff’s Association President Kieran Donahue said his group is hopeful the mail-in process will take some pressure off the system while state employees continue to fix the situation and explore other solutions.
Residents are reminded that only people whose licenses expire in November or December are eligible for the mail-in option. Idaho’s Real ID, the Star Card, is not available by mail. And, commercial driver’s license holders cannot renew by mail, Trimboli said.