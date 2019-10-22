An 86-year-old man wanted in connection with a murder that occurred nearly four decades ago in the tiny town of Clayton was finally arrested this month, according to a news release from the Custer County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies with the Eastland County Sheriff’s Office in Texas arrested Walter James Mason, who was living under the alias Walter James Allison. He was arrested in central Texas on Oct. 10 after the Custer County Sheriff’s Office re-issued a warrant for his arrest in July.
Mason, a former resident of Clayton, was wanted on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the Sept. 22, 1980, shooting death of Clayton rancher, Daniel Woolley, 52.
The family of Woolley told the Idaho State Journal on Monday that they are in the process of preparing a statement regarding Mason’s arrest but declined to comment Monday.
Almost 40 years ago, Woolley, who grew up in Clayton, was shot in the head with a .22-caliber pistol following a brawl outside the Sports Club bar, the bar owner who witnessed the incident, identified as Maggie in a December 1980 newspaper story, told the Post Register.
On Sept. 22, 1980, Mason got into an altercation at the Sports Club in Clayton. He was verbally and physically assaulting his wife, Candice, when several men at the bar stepped in and forced him out, The Messenger reported in September 1980. Those men were Daniel Woolley, Robert Sweeney and an unidentified man believed to be Sweeney’s son.
Once outside, The Messenger story states, Mason crossed the highway to his truck. He returned to the bar wielding two pistols. He shot Woolley in the head killing him instantly. Mason then entered the bar and fired five to six more rounds, hitting Sweeney in the shoulder.
Several men subdued and disarmed Mason, who slipped away in the aftermath of his attack, the 1980 story in The Messenger stated. He went in the Silver Bar across the highway, where he asked for “my last drink, as I have just killed a man.” He finished his drink, made a phone call and left the bar. This was his last sighting in Clayton. Prior to this month, Mason hadn’t been seen in Idaho for more than 40 years.
A 1980 wanted poster for Mason provided to the Idaho State Journal via Crystal Douglas of East Idaho Cold Cases Inc., described Mason as an armed and dangerous suspect with scars on his chest and arms. The wanted poster also said Mason went by the aliases Walter Frosch and Walter Allison and that he had lost muscle control to the left side of his face.
According to the 1980 Post Register story, Mason was a local rancher and hunting guide on the East Fork. Authorities believed Mason fled the area on foot after the shooting, retreating into the backcountry he was familiar with, the Post Register reported.
The Custer County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Department of Fish and Game and the FBI searched for Mason but could not locate him after the shooting. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office later believed Mason may have fled to Montana or Nevada, according to court records.
The incident shook the town of Clayton and even closed down the school, the Post Register reported in 1980. Mason’s estranged wife was apparently the only teacher at the Custer School at the time and the publicity of the incident caused her to relocate to Challis, the Post Register reported. Because of her departure from the school, all Clayton students were bused to Challis to attend school, the Post Register reported.
The Custer County Sheriff’s Office said in its Monday release that Deputy John Haugh and Sgt. Levi Maydole traveled to Eastland, Texas, on Oct. 13 and brought Mason back to Idaho to await trial for first-degree murder.
Authorities have not released how they learned Mason was living in Texas, nor why he was arrested. Mason’s identity was confirmed via fingerprints at the time of his arrest in Texas, the Custer County Sheriff’s Office said.
Mason is in the Madison County Jail in Rexburg with a $250,000 bond. He had his initial court appearance on Oct. 18, made via a video feed from jail, before 7th District Judge James Barrett Jr.
The Custer County Sheriff’s Office said Mason has pleaded not guilty to the charge and has been appointed public defense attorney Dave Cannon to represent him.
If convicted of the first-degree murder charge, Mason faces the death penalty.
”I have been anticipating an arrest in this case for quite some time and I am very glad for the victim’s family,” Douglas, of East Idaho Cold Cases, said. “I look forward to the justice process in Custer County as this case continues to unfold.”