A man who received a new gun as a Christmas gift decided to try it out and fired shots in his Trails End Lane neighborhood in Challis, prompting neighbors to call the Custer County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputy Joel Peterson responded to the complaint on Christmas Eve and and found the man testing his new gun on his back porch. No one was injured, but Peterson said because it was nearly 10 p.m. many neighbors were trying to sleep.
Peterson issued a verbal warning to the shooter. He said since no harm was done, beyond the noise, it was unnecessary to punish the person by issuing a citation.
“These sort of things happen,” Peterson said. “There was no real ill will behind it.”