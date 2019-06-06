A repeat alcohol and drug abuser was ordered to complete a second rider program in an Idaho Department of Correction facility for violating probation in a 2012 felony injury to a child case.
Jared “D” Moss of Fort Hall admitted last month he violated his probation by absconding from justice in 2017 and not reporting to his probation officer on Dec. 5, 2018, and by possessing a controlled substance in February.
Judge Stevan Thompson noted that Moss’ underlying suspended sentence is a maximum of six years in prison.
Moss has had numerous probation violations because he has been hiding on the Shoshone-Bannock Reservation at Fort Hall and rarely if ever reported to his probation officer, Custer County Prosecuting Attorney Justin Oleson said. Probation is futile for Moss, Oleson said. He was sentenced to his first rider in the Custer County case in 2012, got off the rider and in 2014 violated probation and “skipped town.”
Public Defender Dave Cannon agreed that Moss hid on the reservation, but neither he nor his probation officer took the initiative to contact one another. Moss admitted to his latest probation violations and is not “thumbing his nose” at the court. Moss is not a hopeless case, Cannon argued. “Yes, he has a drug problem. He needs the tools of the rider program.” Cannon recommended that Moss serve two concurrent rider programs for violating probation in the Custer County case and in a Bannock County possession case, which is still pending.
“I’m sorry for violating probation,” Moss told the judge. “I’m a good candidate for a rider. I do need as much help as I can get. I want to get sober and out of jail.”
Oleson is “exactly right” about Moss’s poor attitude and his past history of absconding from justice, Judge Thompson said. While in the past his probation officer has recommended continuing Moss on probation, this time he’s recommending a rider.
Thompson revoked Moss’s probation and imposed a new sentence of up to six years. The judge suspended the sentence, retained jurisdiction of the case for a year and ordered him to serve another rider. This latest sentence should be consecutive with any sentence handed down in the Bannock County case, Thompson said.
“Do well on your rider,” Thompson told Moss, and on probation if it’s recommended. Moss must have a “clean” rider program with no disciplinary events for that to happen. Any further probation violations could double Moss’s prison time, the judge said. “Follow the rules,” he told Moss.
District Judge Joel Tingey in 2012 sentenced Moss, then 23, to a maximum of six years in prison for felony injury to a child after the accident in Custer County, but suspended the sentence and retained jurisdiction for a year. Moss pleaded guilty under a plea agreement and charges of felony DUI and misdemeanor driving without privileges were dismissed.