A 19-year-old Challis man pleaded guilty to a felony injury to child charge under a plea agreement with Custer County Prosecuting Attorney Justin Oleson.
In exchange for the guilty plea, Oleson agreed to dismiss a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving against Charles Edward Varney and not recommend any up-front prison time in connection with a Sept. 7 accident on a Forest Service road 15 miles west of Challis. On that day, Kayden M. Gunn, 14, of Challis, was riding on the running board of a pickup that Varney was driving. Gunn fell off and was run over by the tires of a towed trailer, according to Deputy Joel Peterson’s report.
Gunn was taken to Challis Area Health Center and flown by Air St. Luke’s to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. None of Varney’s other four passengers was injured.
Peterson initially cited Varney for reckless driving.
Judge Stevan Thompson advised Varney that he was giving up his right to a jury trial and other rights by pleading guilty and that he could be sentenced to the maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000. Thompson ordered a presentence investigation and a mental health evaluation for Varney and scheduled sentencing for Feb. 20.