An Idaho Falls man was sentenced to a minimum of two years in prison, fined $500 and assessed $885.50 in other court costs after he pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of a controlled substance in Custer County District Court.
Jamie Mendenhall pleaded guilty to possessing heroin. Charges that he faced of possession of drug paraphernalia and of being a persistent violator were dismissed.
Mendenhall could be in prison for up to three years, according to the sentencing terms.
According to court documents, Mendenhall was staying at the Northgate Inn in Challis when Custer County Sheriff’s Deputy Scott Lightburn went to the hotel on May 29 to serve him with an arrest warrant from Lemhi County. Lightburn found drugs and drug paraphernalia in Mendenhall’s hotel room. Mendenhall said the items were not his.
Mendenhall was bound over to District Court after waiving his preliminary hearing on July 15. He pleaded guilty that same day and was sentenced Aug. 19.
His prison sentence was credited for 164 days served in a county jail and the sentence was ordered to be served concurrently with convictions from Bannock and Lemhi counties. The judge retained jurisdiction of the matter for a year.