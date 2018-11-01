Miguel Angel Balderas, 33, of Challis received a sentence of up to 10 years in prison for cutting his mother’s neck with a pocket knife.
Judge Stevan Thompson suspended the prison sentence, retained jurisdiction of the case for a year and placed Balderas in the custody of the Idaho Department of Correction for a year. During that time, Balderas is to be treated for alcohol abuse, anger and mental health issues. Balderas owes the court $921. The judge gave him credit for 145 days already spent in jail.
In a tatement before her son’s Oct. 19 sentencing, Connie Balderas told Judge Thompson that she’s afraid of her son.
“It’s killing me. He had to get so drunk he abused me. I gave him a roof over his head and food. He’s not allowed in my house any more because he did cut my neck,” Connie Balderas said.
According to a plea agreement, Prosecuting Attorney Justin Oleson concurred with the presentence investigator’s recommendation of a rider for Miguel Balderas. The defendant has a “terrible history” of assault and battery dating back to 2005 in Texas and other places, he said.
At an Aug. 15 hearing, Balderas said he had no memory of the events of May 23, 2018, and did not admit guilt, but conceded to the judge that a jury would likely find him guilty based on state’s evidence if he were to go to trial.
If Balderas becomes so violent when drinking, “What can we do?” Oleson asked at the Oct. 19 sentencing. Treatment might help him with his alcohol and anger issues and a mental health evaluation is also needed, the prosecutor said.
Based on Balderas’ history, an underlying prison sentence of up to 15 years in prison is needed, with 10 years fixed and five indeterminate, Oleson said.
“He’s a danger,” Oleson said. “Anyone who pulls a knife and cuts his mother is dangerous. What would he do to someone else?”
Public Defender Dave Cannon disagreed that Balderas’ crime and history justifies the prosecutor’s harsh prison sentence recommendation and suggested seven years with three fixed and four indeterminate.
Cannon said he had no objection to requiring Balderas to pay restitution. He concurred with the presentence investigation recommending the rider. Balderas does have a checkered history but has only one prior felony conviction, Cannon said. A felony assault charge was reduced to a misdemeanor and another resulted in acquittal.
“Mr. Balderas had a difficult childhood,” Cannon told the judge, “and said his situation contributed to where he is today.”
The presentence investigation indicates Balderas is a high risk to re-offend. The judge should consider both protection of society and rehabilitation of his client, Cannon said. A rider would help him develop the skills and ability needed to deal with adversity, an opportunity he hasn’t had. Probation or locking up Balderas in prison wouldn’t.
“I talked to Mr. Balderas,” Cannon said. “He appears sincerely sorry for what he’s done. He wants to turn his life around. He isn’t asking for probation. He agrees he needs treatment and education on the rider. He asked me to concur. Mr. Balderas acknowledges this might be the last chance to turn his life around.”
“When I’m sober I’m good, sir,” Balderas said in his statement to Judge Thompson. “When I drink … I need help. I do. This is honestly my last chance. It’s up to you. Thank you.”
“The best starting point is you agree and are willing to participate,” Thompson told Balderas. “I appreciate your attitude.” To see his family and children again, “You’ll have to be better,” the judge told Balderas.